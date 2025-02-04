Alleged Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, on a five-count amended charge, bordering on alleged fraud before an Abuja High Court.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Counsel to the defendant, O.I Habeeb, thereafter requested that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the EFCC pending the hearing of the bail application.

The trial judge, Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu, however, pointed out that once the defendant was arraigned, he ceased to be in the custody of the EFCC.

The court consequently ordered that Yusuf be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, pending the hearing of his bail application. The court later adjourned till February 12.

The former NHIS Executive Secretary is being accused of using his office to confer undue advantages to himself between 2016 and 2017.

He also allegedly awarded contracts without following the due procurement process.

