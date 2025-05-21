Alleged Fraud: Court Hears Jurisdiction Objection In Case Against Ukutt, Others June 5

Share

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed June 5, 2025, for the hearing of all pending motions in the ₦32 billion fraud case instituted by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against Victor Ukutt and Whoba Ugwunna Ogo, the latter reportedly at large.

The case centres on allegations of the fraudulent conversion of funds belonging to Woobs Resources Limited. The defendants are facing an eight-count charge, which includes conspiracy, obtaining by false pretenses, forgery, money laundering, and fraudulent conversion of company funds between 2011 and 2023—violations of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

At Wednesday’s proceedings, prosecution counsel E.T.C. Emezina requested an adjournment to respond to the jurisdictional challenge raised by the defence. She also moved an application to compel the first defendant, Ukutt, who was present in court, to enter the dock, emphasizing the criminal nature of the proceedings.

However, Femi Falana, SAN, counsel to the first and third defendants, objected. He urged the court to first resolve the preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction before entertaining any other motions. “Jurisdiction is foundational and must be determined first,” Falana argued, calling on the court to dismiss the prosecution’s application pending the outcome of the objection.

Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, appeared for the second defendants and concurred with Falana’s submission. Justice Lewis-Allagoa agreed with the defence, ruling that the issue of jurisdiction must be addressed as a priority.

Following consensus by all parties, the court adjourned the case to June 5 for the hearing of the preliminary objection and other pending motions.

The defendants, through their lawyers, are asking the court to strike out the charges on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction and alleged abuse of process. They filed their objection pursuant to Section 305(1)(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, and Sections 6(a), (b), and 295 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They also requested a stay of proceedings pending the determination of an ongoing share ownership dispute involving Woobs Resources Limited. That civil case, currently before the Court of Appeal in Suit No. CA/L/343/2020, reportedly stems from a contentious Joint Venture Agreement between the fourth defendant and the nominal complainant, Mr. James Onyemenam.

The matter remains one of significant interest, given its implications for corporate governance and criminal accountability in Nigeria’s business environment.

