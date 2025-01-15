Alleged Fraud: Court Discharges Ex-Ondo Speaker, Others

Share

Three years after being docked for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), an Akure High Court yesterday discharged and acquitted the immediate past Speaker of Ondo State of Assembly, Hon Bamidele David Oleyeloogun, and two others.

Oleyeloogun, a lawmaker, Hon. FelemuGudu Bankole, and a civil servant, Segun Oyadeyi, were charged by the anti-graft agency with two counts bordering on conspiracy and conferring undue advantages on themselves using their offices.

However, the judgment delivered by Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye said the anti-graft agency was unable to prove the allegation of conspiracy and corruption against the lawmakers and the civil servant beyond reasonable doubt.

The EFCC had in the charge AK/106C/2022 alleged the trio of mis – appropriation of N2.4 million belonging to the State Assembly. The fund was meant for a seminar, which the lawmakers and the civil servants were meant to attend.

The alleged fraud prosecuted by the EFCC, was said to have been committed in 2019, when the lawmakers were supposed to have attended a two-day seminar organised by the National Productivity Centre in Lagos.

