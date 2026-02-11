Alleged Fraud: CCB Invites OSOPADEC Chairman, Admin Sec, Others

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has invited the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Prince Biyi Poroye, and management to address allegations and counter-allegations of fraud rocking the commission.

Apart from Poroye, the Bureau also invited the Administrative Secretary, Princess Abike Bayo-Ilawole, and the Executive Directors to discuss the allegations against them.

In the past few days, there have been crises rocking the commission over allegations and counter-allegations of financial malfeasance over purported diversion of over N463 million project funds into private accounts, as well as sudden change of signatories to the Commission’s bank accounts, which led to the sudden disbursement of N90 million to unknown beneficiaries, bypassing the Commission’s accounting officer.

The allegations and counter-allegations against the Chairman, Administrative Secretary, and some civil servants of the commission led the CCB to invite them for questioning.

The Administrative Secretary was accused of paying about ₦464 million to an account linked to his biological father. She was also said to have acquired properties beyond her means of livelihood.

Similarly, the Director, Project Planning and Development of the commission, Engr. Olubunmi Filani was accused of keeping the OSOPADEC fund in his personal account.

The Chairman was alleged to have changed the signatories to the account of the commission without the knowledge of Princess Ilawole who is the accounting officer. About ₦90 million was said to have been withdrawn from the account within two days after the change of the signatories.

A staff member of the commission had said that, “The issue that came out on social media is just an afterthought to remedy an issue over the money that came out without due process and without the knowledge of the Accounting Officer.

“They took out ₦90 million, after signatories were hurriedly changed within 24 hours. The Accounting Officer and the Director of Administration did not sign. So, that was the reason all the lies are flying around now on social media.”

This development made the local branch of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) appeal to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to urgently intervene in the crisis.

The Chairman of the Union, Comrade Sola Ademuwagun, said the Governor’s intervention would douse the tension between the management of the commission managing the 40 per cent of the 13 per cent oil derivation fund that accrued to the state from the federation account.

An official of the CCB, Mr Ayoola Adejube, said the management staff of OSOPADEC have been invited for questioning on Thursday at 11 am. He said the Commissioner for Education, Prof Igbekele Ajibefun, is also expected at the commission’s office around 1 pm on Thursday.