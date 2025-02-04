Share

A prosecution witness in the trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele said yesterday the award of contracts for the purchase of vehicles by the body followed due process of procurement laws and CBN guidelines.

Gana who testified as the 10th witness of the EFCC admitted that quotations for supplies of vehicles were received from three major motor companies in the country RT. Briscoe, Globe Motors and April 1616 firm.

The witness said the procurement department, after evaluating the quotations, vetted the submissions of the three companies recommended April 1616 firm for the contract award.

Under-cross examination by Emefiele’s lead counsel Matthew Burkaa (SAN), the witness said the defendant subsequently gave approval for the contract award to the winner (April 1616) upon the recommendations of the CBN Tenders Board.

He admitted that the vehicles were supplied after which the company (April 1616) was paid upon the recommendations of Tenders Board and the defendant’s approval.

The witness, who claimed to be Head of the Procurement Unit during the award of contracts, said Emefiele was not a member of the CBN Tenders Board.

He also admitted that none of the five procurement officers who recommended April 1616 for the award, including himself, had been put on trial by the anti-graft agency.

Share

Please follow and like us: