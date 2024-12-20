Alleged Fraud: Benue Assembly Orders SUBEB Chair To Step Aside

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly yesterday directed the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Chairman Grace Adagba to step aside over the alleged fraud in the recruitment of primary school teachers.

Adagba is also being investigated over the alleged diversion of N2,073,779,218.07 being the balance of the funds she allegedly received from the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs between December 2023 and June 2024.

The Assembly also set up a seven-man ad hoc committee chaired by Caphas Dyako to investigate the activities of the board and report back within seven days.

The Assembly gave the directive during plenary presided over by Speaker Hyacinth Dajoh.

