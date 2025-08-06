Alleged Forgery: Sowore In Police Headquarters

Following a written summons from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit, a two-term presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, appeared at the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Headquarters with a travel bag containing soap and other items.

New Telegraph reports that the Nigerian police had, in a letter dated Tuesday, August 5, invited the human rights activist for questioning following a petition on alleged forgery and criminal defamation.

Reacting to the invite, Sowore on Tuesday vowed to honour the summons with a full house, calling on all “Revolutionary comrades, citizens of conscience, voices of resistance” to join him.

However, about 12:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Sowore arrived at the facility accompanied by his lawyers, A.K. Musa and Marshal Abubakar, along with a crowd of supporters chanting anti-government and anti-Kayode Egbetokun songs.

His visibly packed travel bag contained personal essentials, including toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, clothing, books, and other items, a symbolic gesture suggesting he was prepared for possible detention.