Alleged Forgery: Mbah’s Smear Campaign Against NYSC Dangerous – LP Coalition

The Labour Party Coalition for True Democracy has warned of the implication of the alleged smear campaign by the governor of Enugu State Mr Peter Mbah, against the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over his discharge certificate saga.

Spokesman of the coalition Ken Asogwa, at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, noted that the NYSC is the only authority recognised by law, for issuing discharge or exemption certificates to corps members who performed their national service.

Asogwa stated since the revelation by the NYSC and its Director-General that the discharge certificate, which Mbah parades was allegedly not issued by it, the governor has launched a syndicated campaign of calumny against the corps and its Director-General.

He noted that the governor whom he said was “on a voyage of forum shopping in a desperate attempt to illegally keep himself in power,” has gone to different

“courts in both Enugu and Abuja where he has made efforts to procure black market judgments to forestall the inquiry into how he procured the fake NYSC discharge certificate that he parades.”

The spokesman argued that at a time “the NYSC is celebrating 50 years of unblemished existence and service to Nigerians, Peter Mbah should be restrained by all well-meaning Nigerians before he destroys that revered institution.”

He accused the governor of playing a dangerous game with his NYSC discharge certificate saga, warning that “in the unlikely event that he succeeds in getting the court to validate his non-existent NYSC discharge certificate, all that is required is for anyone (to go) to a business centre to forge certificate (and) go to court to get an order validating the certificate, and that way the certificate would be accepted as being authentic, irrespective of such certificate having not been issued by the appropriate issuing authority.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians not to standby and allow one … fellow to destroy the integrity of a national institution that has served Nigeria well since 1973.

“NYSC needs our collective protection from desperate power scavengers who acquired notoriety for the destruction of anything that stands in the way of their inordinate ambition.”