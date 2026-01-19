Alleged Forgery: FG Files Criminal Charges Against Ozekhome Over UK Property

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed criminal charges against Mike Ozekhome (SAN) over allegations bordering on fraud in relation to a London property.

In the three charges filed by the agency at an Abuja High Court on January 16, Ozekhome was accused of complicity in the largescale corruption case. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, the lawyer is the sole defendant.

Count one alleged that Ozekhome, sometime in August 2021, in London, directly received House 79, Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX, purportedly given to him by one Shani Tali.

“The act he knew constitutes a felony and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 13 and punishable under Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000,” the ICPC said.

In count two, the 68-year-old was alleged to have, sometime in August 2021, made a false document with a Nigerian passport: A07535463, bearing the name of Shani Tali.

The Commission alleged that he did that with a plan to use the same to support a claim of ownership of the said property “with intent to commit fraud”.

Count three accused Ozekhome of dishonestly using as genuine a false Nigerian passport bearing the name of Shani Tali to support the claim of ownership of the aforementioned property “when he had reason to believe that the said document was false”. As of the time of filing this report, the case was yet to be assigned to a judge.