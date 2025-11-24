Alleged Forgery: Court Remands Estate Developer In Prison

Justice Musa Liman of a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of an Estate Developer and Managing Director of Sow Real Estate, Uzoamaka Onukwubiri, in prison over alleged forgery offence.

The court’s order was sequel to the arraignment of Onukwubiri on a 9-count charge bordering on forgery and obtaining of property under false pretence by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. However, after the charge was read to her in the dock, she pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Afterwards, the prosecution’s lawyer, Ndidi Gladys Okoha, sought for a trial date. Responding, the defence lawyer, Joel Okoli, informed the court of a subsisting bail application on behalf of the defendant. He then moved the application praying the court to admit the defendant to bail as the alleged offences were bailable in nature.

He cited relevant sections of the constitution pertaining to bail pending trial in urging the court to admit the defendant to bail. Okoli further prayed the court to take into consideration that the defendant was on an administrative bail by the prosecution. Countering the bail application, the prosecution’s lawyer urged the court to reject same as there is a likelihood of the defendant jumping bail and interfering with the trial.

She urged the court to consider the content of the counter-affidavit deposed to by one, Michael Akawo, a litigation officer from the DPP, filed on November 18, 2025, against the bail application and to exercise its discretion against the defendant. After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Liman deferred his ruling till December 1, 2025.

The judge also ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Suleja Correctional centre pending his ruling The alleged offences were said to be contrary to Section 3 (6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act 2004; punishable under Sections 1 (2) (C) of the same Act, as well as Section 368 of the Penal code Act.