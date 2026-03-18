Alleged False Declaration: Court Adjourns Abiodun, Rights Groups Suit To July 9

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos yesterday adjourned a suit filed by Human Global Resource Initiative, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda, and Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak against Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Labour Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and others to July 9, 2026.

The suit, which is before Justice Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/2026, centers on alleged discrepancies in Abiodun’s educational qualifications submitted ahead of the 2014, 2019, and 2023 general elections.

In the originating summons, the applicants are asking the court to determine whether the declaration on oath made by Abiodun on December 15, 2014; stating that he attended the University of Ife, Ile-Ife, in 1986 and Kennesaw State University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, in 1989, as submitted to INEC; was truthful.

They are also seeking clarification on whether discrepancies in the governor’s stated primary school education amount to false declaration under the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Specifically, they noted that in one instance he stated that he attended International Primary School, Ayetoro in 1971, while in INEC Form CF001 he allegedly listed a different school, Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro State Primary School, as reflected in Ex- hibits HURMA 3, 4, and 4B.

The applicants further asked the court to determine whether what they described as “material contradictions, inconsistencies, and concealments” in Abiodun’s INEC Forms dated December 15, 2014; December 15, 2018; and June 30, 2022 amount to false declarations under the Constitution.

They also raised questions regarding his participation in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, arguing that having declared he graduated in 1986 at the age of 26, he ought to have participated in the programme.

In addition, the applicants alleged that the governor failed to disclose an alleged indictment and imprisonment in 1986, as referenced in Exhibit HURMA-7, in his INEC Forms CF001 submitted in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

They contended that such omission constitutes material concealment under Sections 66(1)(i) and 182(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).