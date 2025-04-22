New Telegraph

Alleged Extortion: Minister Orders Probe Of NSCDC Officers

FG Orders Probe Into Kogi Jailbreak

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate investigation into an allegation of extortion involving officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In a video that went viral on social media, the officers were alleged to have collected the sum of ₦5.2 million from a group of young men travelling from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, to Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by his media aide, Babalola Alao, the Minister stressed that any officer found culpable by the investigative team would face the full weight of the law.

“We will not tolerate any form of misconduct from our security agencies.

“We are building a paramilitary system that is disciplined, professional, and serves Nigeria and Nigerians with a sense of dignity and patriotism.

“On this case, we will see that justice is upheld and ensure that security personnel serve with forthrightness,” Tunji-Ojo said.

