Alleged Extortion: Kwara CP Orders Arrest Of Accused Police Officers

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, CP Adekimi Ojo, has ordered the arrest of officers accused of extorting N200,000 from a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Taiwo Kayode.

The officers, said to be attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Kwara State Police Command, reportedly arrested and detained Taiwo after he refused to unlock his mobile phone. The incident occurred in Erin-Ile town while the student was en route to Osogbo, Osun State.

He was initially taken to the Ijagbo Police Division before being moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Ilorin. There, the officers allegedly forced him to unlock his phone and subsequently transferred N200,000 to an account bearing the name Lucy Akor.

Speaking with New Telegraph on Tuesday, CP Ojo confirmed the incident and expressed strong displeasure over the conduct of the officers.

He stated that he had directed their immediate arrest and assured that disciplinary action would follow.