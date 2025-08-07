Alleged Extortion: Four Kwara Police Officers In Detention

Four officers of the Kwara State Police Command accused of extorting N200,000 from a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, are currently in detention.

It was reliably gathered that the officers are being held at the ‘A’ Division Police Station in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Their arrest followed an investigation ordered by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, into the alleged act of professional misconduct.

Recall that the command earlier this week announced an investigation into the extortion case involving a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, identified as Taiwo Kayode, who was allegedly targeted by officers of the Anti-Cultism Unit.

Confirming the development in a chat with our correspondent, CP Ojo said, “The officers have been arrested, and the investigation is in full swing.”

He condemned their alleged misconduct and assured the public that “they will not go unpunished.”

The officers were said to have stopped Taiwo at Erin-Ile, while he was on his way to Osogbo, Osun State. He was reportedly taken to the Ijagbo Police Division, and later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Ilorin.

There, the officers allegedly forced him to unlock his phone and compelled him to transfer N200,000 to an account bearing the name Lucy Akor.