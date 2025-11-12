Alleged Exclusion: Die-Ama Community Calls On Bayelsa, Fed Govts To Intervene

The people of Die-Ama Community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have called on the Federal and Bayelsa State Governments to intervene so that they will be included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) drawn for the ongoing Nembe/Brass Road.

This is as the community said they are the most impacted community in the area since the project started.

Speaking on behalf of the community on Wednesday in Yenagoa, His Royal Highness Baratuaipre Eketei Amaene Ikaba XI, the Amayanabo of Die-Ama, said that, from the Western side of Saint Nicholas Rivers to the other side of the bush, “we are the most impacted, the whole Mangrove areas fall within our side.

Baratuaipre Eketei Amaene alleged that Okpoama Community was using some highly placed people in their community to disturb his community, stating that they didn’t allow his community to come closer to the construction site of the company working on the Nembe/Brass Road.

He added: “Now, a road construction is being done by the State and Federal Governments, the road from Nembe to Brass is taking place. We are not consulted. Dredging is going on in our creeks and rivers. We are now appealing to the Federal and State Governments to tell the construction company to carry us along so that we can also enjoy the privileges other communities are enjoying.

“Since we are the most impacted community, if the Federal and State Governments fail to address our issues, we will stop the work after this one-month notice.

“We are also writing to the State House of Assembly to intervene in the matter, and we are going to copy the office of the deputy governor so that them to be aware of our plight.

“We are calling on the state and federal governments to come to our rescue by telling the company to recognise us as the most impacted community in the Nembe/Brass Road Project

“The Plan drawn between Die-Ama and Okpoama on one side and Die-Ama and Odioma in 1921 should be maintained because the plan is still in existence. I have it in my hand, they have their portion, we have our own portion since 1921.

“We are not under Okpoama, and we have a recognised King in the Person of His Royal Highness, Baratuaipre Eketei Amaene Ikaba xi Amanayanabo of Die-Ama Community.

“We are making this known to the general public and the world in general that Die-Ama Community is an Autonomous Community under the Nembe kingdom under the Mingi of Nembe.” The King explained.