Alleged Employment Scam: Court Denies Fake UITH CMD Bail

Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, has dismissed a bail application filed by an alleged fake Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Chidiebere Cyril Ndigwe, over his involvement in a suspected employment scam and obtaining money under false pretence. The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had dragged Ndigwe to court on a two-count of allegedly defrauding some job seekers by presenting himself to be the Chief Medical Director of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

The petitioner alleged that Ndigwe with other persons, who are still at large, made claims on Facebook on sale of employment slots. According to her, candidates who are degree holders were asked to pay the sum of N400,000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira Only), while holders of National Diploma were made to pay N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) for job slots. It was alleged that the defendant had obtained about N18,000,000 (Eighteen Million Naira) from job seekers before it was discovered that the employment offers were spurious.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him. Based on his plea, Prosecuting counsel, Mustapha Kai- gama, filed a 32- paragraph affidavit to oppose the bail application of the defendant. He told the court that the defendant did not have a verifiable address within the jurisdiction or elsewhere to warrant his bail. He also disclosed that it took the Commission 23 days to mount surveillance for his arrest in Ebonyi State. However, defence counsel, C. I. Chime, prayed the court to admit his client to bail, notwithstanding the submissions of the prosecution counsel.

Justice Akinpelu in his ruling said the defendant failed to provide enough evidence to persuade the court to admit him to bail. He adjourned the matter to a later date to be communicated to all the counsels.