Alleged Electoral Offences: Rep Gets Court’s Nod To Compel INEC To Prosecute Labour Minister

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted a member of the House of Representatives, representing Isikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah the authority to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute the Minister of State for Labour, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha for alleged forgery of election results in 62 polling units during the 2023 general elections.

Justice M.G. Umar of the Abuja Federal High Court, in his ruling dated September 23, 2025, on an ex-parte motion brought by Hon Amobi Godwin Ogah said he was satisfied that the applicant has placed relevant materials in his affidavit to warrant the judgment.

The lower house member was only able to get the true certified copy of the judgement yesterday. Hon Onyejeocha had dragged Hon Ogah to the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal after the 2023 elections claiming victory.

But Ogah accused her of forging the results she tendered before the tribunal and Onyejeocha eventually lost the case. While Ogah contested on the platform of the Labour Party, Onyejeocha was the APC candidate in the elections. Ogah, thereafter, proceeded to the High Court seeking the leave to apply for an Order of Mandamus against INEC to prosecute Onyejeocha, now a minister for alleged forgery of results.

The lawmaker had alleged that after he was declared winner of the federal constituency by INEC: “Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha forged the results in respect of the polling units listed, which results were tendered during the trial of the petition at the Election Tribunal to prove the allegations contained in the petition.

“That Hon Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha forged Exhibit 3 and passed them off as the official election results and documents of the respondent, and the respondent vehemently disputed the authenticity of Exhibit 3 during the trial of the Election Petition.”