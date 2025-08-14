Alleged EFCC Invasion: OOPL Demands N3.5bn Compensation, Public Apology

The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) has demanded a N3.5billion compensation and public apology from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is coming on the heels of an alleged invasion of the OOPL premises by the EFCC on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC operatives reportedly stormed the library premises arresting 93 suspected internet fraudsters and seizing 18 vehicles and several mobile devices. A number of people were also reported to have sustained bodily injuries during the attack.

The Managing Director of OOPL, Vitalis Ortese at a news briefing on Wednesday in Abeokuta, described the agency’s actions as “unlawful” and “a direct assault on everything this institution stands for”.

He said that the EFCC’s actions was a clear invasion of private property and an infringement of OOPL’s rights as a corporate citizen “and indeed a stark and blatant violation of the rights of the people who gathered for the event”.