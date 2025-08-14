New Telegraph

August 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Alleged EFCC Invasion:…

Alleged EFCC Invasion: OOPL Demands N3.5bn Compensation, Public Apology

The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) has demanded a N3.5billion compensation and public apology from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is coming on the heels of an alleged invasion of the OOPL premises by the EFCC on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC operatives reportedly stormed the library premises arresting 93 suspected internet fraudsters and seizing 18 vehicles and several mobile devices. A number of people were also reported to have sustained bodily injuries during the attack.

The Managing Director of OOPL, Vitalis Ortese at a news briefing on Wednesday in Abeokuta, described the agency’s actions as “unlawful” and “a direct assault on everything this institution stands for”.

He said that the EFCC’s actions was a clear invasion of private property and an infringement of OOPL’s rights as a corporate citizen “and indeed a stark and blatant violation of the rights of the people who gathered for the event”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ibom Air: I’ll Still State My Own Version Of The Incident –Emmanson
Read Next

FEC Okays N142bn For Bus Terminals In 6 Geo-Political Zones