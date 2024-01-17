Alleged Drug Trafficking: Court Remands SAHCO Manager, Others

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the remand of the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Skyway Handling Company (SAHCO), Mr Olajide Ahmed Kafidipe, and seven employees of the company, charged on drug-related offences at the Ikoyi Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), until when they can meet the bail terms granted to them.

The judge arrived at the decision after admitting them to bail on charges of conspiracy, unlawful possession and transportation of 1,440.90 kilograms of Tramadol 225mg, a prohibited substance.

Others remanded at the Ikoyi facility of the NCoS alongside Kafidipe are Sanyaolu Rasheed Oladele, Musa Mutalib Opeyemi, Sanamo Alla Daniel, Anuge Evans Isibor, Mahmud Agboola Musa, Udeh Felix and Obinna Henry.

Justice Dipeolu admitted the Defendants to bail in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties, according to Justice Dipeolu, must be a Grade Level 12 and above in the Federal Government (FG) establishment, while the second surety must be a landed property owner with a Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) and among others.

Justice Dipeolu equally directed that all the particulars of the sureties must be verified by the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR).

Thereafter, the trial judge ordered the remand of all the Defendants in the Ikoyi Centre of the NCoS. The case was then adjourned until January 25, for the commencement of trial.

It would be recalled that the NDLEA had arraigned Kafidipe, alongside seven staff members of the company, on charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful importation and possession of 1,440.90 kilograms of Tramadol.

Arraigning the Defendants, the counsel for the NDLEA, Abu Ibrahim hinted to the court that the Defendants conspired with the trio of Mubarak Sarki Salami, Abdullahi Aliyu (a.k.a. Aboki) and Anwal Monday, who were also a staff of the company but now at large, to commit the offence on or about October 25, 2023.

Ibrahim also told Justice Dipeolu that the AGM alongside others conspired among themselves to transport 1,440.90 kilograms of Tramadol 225 mg, a Narcotic, from SAHCO Import Shed.

While insisting that the SAHCO AGM conspired with Sanyaolu Rasheed Oladele, and procured one Lawal Itunu Temitope to transport the prohibited substance from SAHCO Import Shed in a Mercedes-Benz Bus with Registration Number LAGOS MUS 269 YC belonging to Platinum Pacific International Limited, the prosecutor notified the judge that Oladele, unlawfully possessed the said 1,440.90 kilograms of Tramadol 225 mg, a Narcotic Analgesic.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Sections 14 (b), 21 (2)(d) and 20 (1)(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under Sections 11 (b) and 20 (2)(b) of the same Act.

But the Defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge. As a result of their plea position, the prosecutor urged the court to remand the Defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services, NCoS, until the hearing and determination of the charge against them.

However, the lawyers for the Defendants notified Justice Dipeolu that they had filed their clients’ bail application except that of the AGM, and Obinna Henry.

The counsels therefore asked the court for a short date, to enable them to file the bail applications for the duo.

As a result, the prosecutor urged the court to remand the Defendants in the NCoS’ custody until when the court would hear their bail applications.

But the trial judge, in his reasoning, ordered the operatives of the NDLEA to call their Airport Commander to allow the Defendants to be remanded in their custody until tomorrow when their bail applications would be heard and determined.