Alleged Drug Party: NDLEA Arraigns Proxy Night Club Proprietor, Pretty Mike

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned a socialite and entertainer, Mike Nwalie, also known as ‘Pretty Mike’, before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged drug-related offences.

Nwalie, who is the proprietor of Proxy Lagos Night Club in Victoria Island was docked alongside the club’s supervisor, Joachim Hillary, on a three-count of conspiracy, possession, and allowing the use of the club premises for illegal drug activities.

The duo however pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them. Afterwards, NDLEA’s lawyer, Buhari Abdullahi, sought for a trial date.

Responding, defence lawyer, Dr B.S. Awosika (SAN), drew the court’s attention to a pending bail motion for his clients. While arguing the motion, Awosika pleaded with the court to admit his clients to bail in liberal terms, saying they had no prior criminal records.

Opposing the request, Abdullahi urged the court to dismiss same, saying the defendants have not provided sufficient material facts to justify bail. He urged the court to order accelerated hearing of the matter.

In a Bench ruling, Justice Lewis-Allagoa held that the burden lies on the prosecution to provide valid reasons why bail should be refused, noting that the defendants remained innocent until the contrary is proven.

The judge further stated that the essence of bail is to ensure that defendants appear in court to face trial. He consequently granted each defendant bail in the sum of N50 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.