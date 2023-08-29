Alleged Diversion Of LG Funds: Ogun Council Chairmen Prostrate For Abiodun, Beg For Forgiveness

The Chairmen of Local Government Areas in Ogun State on Tuesday begged Governor Dapo Abiodun for forgiveness over the accusation of the governor diverting the statutory Federal Allocation due to them.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state, Wale Adedayo dragged Abiodun before the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) demanding the investigation of the governor for alleged mismanagement of local government funds.

Adedayo accused Abiodun of withholding the statutory Federal Allocation due to the state’s local governments in the last two years.

According to the council boss, Abiodun has not paid a dime to Local government accounts as Federal allocation in the last two years.

Adedayo in separate petitions to EFCC and ICPC on Tuesday called for the urgent intervention of the anti-graft agencies.

But, the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON), Ogun State Chapter, on Tuesday evening visited the governor at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta begging for his forgiveness.

The Local Council Chairmen were led by the Chairman of ALGON, Emilola Gazal who is also the the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode local government area.

In a video sent to our correspondent by the former Senior Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Ojo Adeniran, the local government chairmen were seen prostrating and seeking the governor’s forgiveness.

“We have only come here to beg you as a father that you are, as a father of all in this state, we want you to please forgive us.

“Excellency sir, if you don’t forgive us, who do we run to? And so on behalf of all of us, I’m tendering this apology, in particular on behalf of Wale Adedayo, your Excellency, please forgive us”, the ALGON chairman said.

Abiodun while responding to the chairmen said, “Everyone knows that this job I’m doing it with every iota of sincerity of purpose. I continue to ensure that I’m guided by all the promises that I made in the course of my journey to this office”.