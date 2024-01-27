ALLEGED DEMOLITION: FHA Denies Disobeying Court Order

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has informed Justice Akintunde Savage of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, that it did not breach any court order which had restricted it from demolishing 600 houses at 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. The FHA made the denial through its counsel, Mr Chris Ekemezie, while arguing before the judge who heard the allegation of the Agency’s demolition of the buildings, including 700 partially demolished, despite the order of the court.

According to Ekemezie, “We are a law-abiding government agency, and we did not defy any court order.” The lawyer for the Claimants, Mr Adetayo Bello had hinted to the court that he had obtained the restraining order. But the lawyer for the FHA refuted the existence of the order, insisting that the Agency did not breach any order of the court. Ekemezie equally notified the court that the counsel to the Claimants did not serve the Agency any process.

As a result, Bello demanded an extension of the order of the court stop- ping the Agency from demolishing the Claimants’ buildings, to which the judge questioned the validity of his request. In his ruling, Justice Savage held that given that the order referenced by the Claimants’ counsel had been breached, as per his allegation, the plea would not be granted. Consequently, Justice Savage adjourned until February 20 to consider the concerns of all parties involved.

It would be recalled that in September 2023, the Claimants/Applicants; Engr. Samuel Ahmed, Martinson Realtors Investment Ltd, Alhaji Taoheed Amusa and Alhajia R. A. Balogun, had through their Motion-Exparte sought a pre-emptive order of injection against the Defendants (FHA and LSBCA). The application designated ID/7396GCM/2023, dated September 7, 2023, was brought before Justice O. J. Awope of an Ikeja High Court (sitting as a vacation judge at the time) on September 11, 2023.

The judge accordingly issued the order, after a 40-page affidavit dated September 7, deposed by the 4th Defendant, Alhaji R.A. Balogun and Thaddeus Idenyi, for the Claimants, were canvassed. Justice Awope had specifically ordered a pre-emptive order of injunction restraining the 1st Defendant/ Respondent, whether acting by itself or through its agents, from demolish- ing and/or removing any building or property erected in 6th Avenue, Fes- tac Town or in any other part of Festac Town.