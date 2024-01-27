Alleged Defilement: Court Orders Remand Of Defendant In Kirikiri

The Lagos State Sexual Of- fences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi has ordered that a man, Onyeka Mbaka, be remanded in the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre, pending the entertainment of his bail application and commencement of trial.

The judge arrived at the decision after the arraignment of the Defendant by the Lagos State Government (LASG) over the alleged defilement of a 15-year-old girl. Justice Oshodi adjourned until March 22, 2024, for trial. But Mbaka pleaded not guilty to the charge as slammed against him by the LASG.

However, due to his not-guilty plea position, the counsel for the state government, Bukola Okeowo prayed to Justice Oshodi to remand the suspect accordingly. Okeowo had hinted to the court that the prosecution intends to call three witnesses to prove the charge against the Defendant.

The lawyer who revealed that Mbaka committed the offence sometime in March 2023 at No. 16, Moshalashi Street, in the Ilasa area of Lagos, insisted that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.