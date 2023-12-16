Alleged Defilement: Court Frees Man

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, has discharged and acquitted a man, Adeyemi Adejumo, alleged of defiling a two-year-old in a church. The judge decided this while delivering judgement on the charge, instituted by the Lagos State Government (LASG), against Adejumo. Justice Oshodi particularly held that the prosecution failed to prove the charge of defilement against the defendant.

It would be recalled that the state government had alleged that sometime in 2019, at Ajose Lane, off Ikeolu Street, Idi-oro area of Mushin, Lagos, the defendant lured the 2-year-old survivor, removed her pants and defiled her. But Adejumo refuted the allegation and accused the prosecutrix’s (survivor) mother of faking the accusations because of their prior disagreement.

He had equally maintained that elders in the church had intervened in their disagreement and called for a cease-fire. In his judgement, Justice Oshodi declared that he could not conclude that there was sexual intercourse between the defendant and the prosecutrix on the evidence led by the prosecution. In his words: “I maintain that the prose- cutrix’s mother was a vital witness, but her failure to testify culminated in the prosecution’s circumstantial evidence narrative. To ground a conviction, circumstantial evidence must be compelling, complete and unequivocal.

“The medical doctor (prosecution witness one) did not identify the perpetrator and did not say that the forceful blunt penetration to the prosecutrix’s vagina was by the penis of the defendant. “The doctor admitted that no semen attributable to the defendant was harvested.” Justice Oshodi further stated that the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) who was the second prosecution witness revealed that the defendant denied the allegations. “The fact that he ran away from the police station is insufficient proof that he committed the crime.

Therefore, the circumstantial evidence the prosecution relied on is not compelling, it is incomplete, and it is not unequivocal,” the judge insisted. Justice Oshodi cited Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution, stating that every person charged with a criminal offence should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The trial judge, who posited that the presumption squarely placed the burden of proof in criminal cases on the prosecution, which must be beyond reasonable doubt, added that “In this case, the prosecution could not prove the defilement charge beyond reasonable doubt, and it is better for nine guilty persons to go free than one innocent person to be wrongly convicted.

“Thus, while the guilty may escape to- day, he might not escape tomorrow and society has a chance in the future to settle scores with him. But when an innocent person suffers from a mistake in the execution of criminal justice, there is no real chance of reversing what has been done. “I must therefore resolve the issue for determination in favour of the defendant and against the prosecution. I find the defendant not guilty, and I acquit and discharge him.”

The state government had alleged that Adejumo sexually assaulted the prosecutrix at a vigil in a church. While the trial lasted, the LASG presented two witnesses; IPO and a medical doctor, while the defendant and a member of the church testified for the defence. The Lagos State Government had alleged that while he was still on the act, the mother of the victim started looking for her and traced her to the suspect’s apartment. The mother, who was said to have become suspicious of the movement of the victim to the suspect’s apartment, checked her private part, only to discover that she was defiled, and she then raised the alarm and the defendant was subsequently arrested.