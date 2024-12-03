Alleged Defamation: SERAP Seeking New Identity In Court –Security Sources

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has insisted on the addition of “Registered Incorporated Trustees” to its name, according to security sources.

The sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph yesterday, said SERAP made the request at the resumed hearing of a case of alleged defamation brought before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting at Maitama by some aggrieved personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The concerned personnel are seeking compensation for injuries suffered in SERAP’s report of a purported raid on its office in Abuja, a few months ago.

“One of the leading Civil Society Organisations that is popularly called SERAP seems to be (allegedly) uncomfortable complying with the rule of substantial justice, which it has been calling others to abide by.

“Instead, it has now resorted to (alleged) technicalities. At the resumed hearing of the case instituted against it by DSS aggrieved staff, SERAP denied being SERAP.

“Meanwhile, in the offensive posts SERAP put out, which injured the reputation of the complainants, it said ‘DSS Raids SERAP Office’ and ‘DSS invades SERAP Office’ but now it is insisting that it must be referred to as ‘Registered Incorporated Trustees of SERAP’ denying its own name which it uses”, one of the sources said.

Share

Please follow and like us: