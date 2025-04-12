Alleged Defamation: Probe Akpabio Instead, Natasha Tells IGP

Share

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to dismiss the petition filed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, accusing her of criminal defamation and incitement.

Akpoti-Uduaghan who spoke on Saturday, April 12, urged the IG to probe Akpabio instead, over allegations of threats to her life.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Akpabio had written to the IGP, alleging that the senator falsely accused him of plotting her assassination, a claim he described as heinous lies aimed at damaging his reputation and inciting unrest.

Reacting to the allegation in a statement by her counsel, Victor Giwa, Natasha accused the Senate President of attempting to preempt investigations into his alleged role in a plot to harm her by raising counter-allegations of public incitement.

She insisted that Akpabio’s petition was a deliberate ploy to distract law enforcement from more pressing allegations against him.

She said that not until the investigation into the allegations against the Senate President had been completed and proven to be false could the Akpabio’s petition be entertained.

READ ALSO

“We remain counsel for Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, hereafter known as our client. Our attention has been drawn to the news-making round that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a petition against our client, distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, alleging Incitement of the public against his person.

“It is our client’s position that the Senate President should submit himself for a full investigation to security agents before any allegation of incitement against him.

“The Senate President is a “principal suspect’ in the case of a threat to the life of the distinguished Senator Natasha, whose securities have been withdrawn illegally at the instruction of the Senate president.

“We, therefore, call on the Senate President to submit himself to full investigation rather than divert the attention of the security agents through a bubble petition.

“It is only when the investigation has been concluded, and the allegation has been shown to be false, that the issue of incitement and false allegation against Senator Natasha can be entertained.

“We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to discontinue the Senate president’s Petition as being diversionary and prejudicing of investigation,” it added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

