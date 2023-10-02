Alleged Defamation: Olubadan Threatens To Disown Any Of Children, Wives Found Culpable

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has threatened to disown any of his children found culpable in the alleged assassination of character and defamatory comments being made against his younger brother, Dr Kolawole Mohammed Balogun.

The furious monarch in a statement he personally issued, signed, and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday issued the threat while reacting to some reports that have gone viral regarding some grievous allegations made by two of his wives: Princesses Yinka and Bukola, and one of his sons, Aremo Femi Balogun, against the immediate past Senator who represented Oyo South senatorial district.

The trio had reportedly alleged among sundry others, that their uncle had appropriated some of the property of their father, particularly a building at Abuja, to himself.

The Olubadan who will clock 81 years on October 18, said: “My attention has been drawn to the various grievous allegations leveled against my kid and loving and only surviving brother, Dr. Sen. Mohammed Kolawole Balogun by some of my children, led by Aremo Femi Balogun which I’m aware has gone viral.

“It is unfortunate to note that none of the allegations has an atom of truthfulness whatsoever in it and only the author of such baseless and unfounded allegations can come up with the motive of such action which is not only defaming but also an assassination of character.

“I must publicly acknowledge the invaluable role my brother has been playing in my life. He is the only one who has been with me through thick and thin and it is not immodest for me to say that he towers above all of my children in attention and care for my life and well-being for which I will be eternally grateful to the Almighty Allah for blessing me with such a wonderful brother. He is one in a million.

“Since the publication was out, all attempts to speak with the author of the offensive and odorous report have been futile. Nevertheless, I have to publicly plead with my brother not to take offense with his nephew, who must have reasoned out of sheer ignorance and exuberance, because, even in law, none of the allegations, I repeat, none of the allegations could be proved.

“For every sane person, the publication amounts to criminal defamation of character and a violation of public peace which also stands condemnable.

“Just like every other family, we are bound to have differences, but, such should not be taken to the level of damaging the personality of one another.

“I detest and abhor anything of such and I won’t mind disowning whoever among my children or wives who toe such dishonorable and disparaging path”.