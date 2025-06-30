Alleged Defamation: Natasha Arrives Abuja Court

The suspended senator of Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Monday, arrived at the Federal High Court Abuja, for a secondof the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

New Telegraph reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan was accompanied by her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Activist Aisha Yesufu, and her supporters.

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court would preside over the Monday case.

Recall that during the last hearing, the judge refused the request by the Federal Government to have Senator Natasha arrested for failing to appear for the trial.

The judge gave the ruling after the government’s counsel, David Kaswe, admitted that he served the charge on her lawyer that same morning in the courtroom.

The judge said as the Kogi Central Senator had not previously been served the charge or hearing notice, it was therefore inconceivable that she would be present in the courtroom. He, on that premise, refused the prosecution’s application for a bench warrant.

According to the charge sheet, Senator Natasha had alleged on a live television programme that Akpabio and Bello were plotting her assassination.