Alleged Defamation: Farotimi Threatens Lawsuit Over Arrest

Human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi on Sunday threatened to sue those behind his arrest and detention over the halted defamation case between him and chief Afe Babalola.



New Telegraph recalls that Police authorities had in December arrested Farotimi in Lagos and took him to Ekiti, where he was charged with defaming Babalola in his book ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System’.

An Ekiti Magistrate court remanded him for 21 days, but Babalola later withdrew the case, ending several weeks of legal tussle.

However, speaking on Channels Television Politics Today program, Farotimi threatened to sue those behind his arrest and detention.

When asked who he is suing over his detention, Farotimi noted that his lawyers will decide who is responsible, and will proceed to the court.

“Let me continue to reassert that I was always at peace. But when it comes to demanding an account of those who have perverted the powers of the state in pursuit of a private cause, you can be certain of one thing: some people will account for my incarceration, but that is not a matter for banter. That is something for the courts to decide.

“So even though the criminal suit has been withdrawn, the civil suits are there, and what I would like to do in response to my incarceration is another ball game entirely, but you can take it to the bank: I will certainly be demanding an account from those who sent me to prison.

“Whether it’s the police that have to be sued, whether it’s the magistrate who sent me to prison, whether it’s the persons who wrote the petition, whether it’s whoever, but somebody would explain.” the activist said on the show.

