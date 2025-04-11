Alleged Defamation: Falana Calls On Akpabio To Sue Natasha

Share

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has called on the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to sue the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged defamation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Akpabio submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun over comments made by Akpoti-Uduaghan at a rally in Kogi State on April 1, 2025

Akpabio formally petitioned the police chief, seeking an investigation into an alleged assassination plot made against him by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Senate President denied the serious accusation and called for the prosecution of Akpoti-Uduaghan for criminal defamation.

However, Falana called on Akpabio not to involve the police in a clearly politically motivated civil dispute.

He said, “In the said petition, Senator Akpabio stated that the alleged defamatory statement is ‘entirely false, unfounded and politically motivated.’ To that extent, the Nigeria Police Force should not be asked to criminalise a civil dispute that is ‘politically motivated.

READ ALSO

“In the case of Arthur Nwankwo v The State (1985) 5 NCLR 228 at 253, the Court of Appeal cautioned public officers to desist from using the machinery of the State to harass or intimidate their political opponents.”

“In particular, Olajide Olatawura JCA (as he then was and of blessed memory) held as follows: ‘Let us not diminish from the freedom gained from our colonial masters by resorting to laws enacted by them to suit their purpose.

“The decision of the founding fathers of this present Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, which must include freedom to criticise, should be praised, and any attempt to derogate from it except as provided by the Constitution must be resisted.

“‘Those in public office should not be intolerant of criticism. Where a writer exceeds the bounds, there should be a resort to the law of libel where the plaintiff must of necessity put his character and reputation in issue.’

“In view of the above epochal words of the Court of Appeal, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio should be advised to institute a libel suit in the appropriate High Court if he feels defamed by the statement credited to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at a political rally.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

