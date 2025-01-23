Alleged Defamation: Court To Hear VeryDarkMan’s Preliminary Objection February 19

Share

The High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Matthias Dawodu has fixed February 19, 2025, as the day to entertain the preliminary objection raised by social media influencer, Martins Otse, also known as VerydarkDarkMan.

It would be recalled that the renowned Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, popular musician Folarin Falana, known as Falz, had instituted a defamation suit against Verydarkblackman.

The Falanas are seeking N500 million each in damages over allegations made in a viral video, where Verydarkblackman claimed they collected N10 million from Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to manipulate justice.

The plaintiffs insisted that the allegations were false, defamatory, and intended to damage their reputation.

Previously, on October 14, 2024, Justice Dawodu issued an interim order directing Verydarkblackman to remove the contentious video and refrain from publishing further defamatory content about the Falanas.

During yesterday’s hearing, the social media influencer through his lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe, requested more time to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the plaintiffs, a request that was unopposed by their counsel, Omotade Omotunbosun.

The defendant’s lawyer also raised jurisdictional concerns, arguing that the Lagos court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case since the alleged defamatory statements were made in Abuja, where the defendant resides.

Omorogbe alleged that the plaintiffs engaged in “forum shopping” by filing the suit in Lagos.

The Falanas, however, maintain that the defendant knowingly published unverified and damaging claims, causing ongoing injury to their reputation.

They are demanding a public apology on all of the defendant’s social media platforms and in a national daily newspaper, alongside an order restraining him from making further defamatory statements.

