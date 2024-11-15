Alleged Defamation: Court To Hear Falana, Falz’s Suit Against VDM January 23

Share

The High Court of Lagos State, yesterday, adjourned the defamation case filed by Femi Falana (SAN) and his son Folarin Falana, popularly called Falz, against online activist Vincent Otse aka Very Dark Man until January 23, 2025.

On the adjourned date, the court will hear the preliminary objections raised by VDM’s legal team. The case, which is being entertained by Justice Mathias Dawodu, touches on alleged defamation of character by Otse against both Femi Falana and Falz.

During the hearing on the case, counsel for the Falanas, Dr Muiz Banire (SAN), informed the court that the originating process had been filed and served on the defendants.

Banire added that a motion on notice was also served on October 25. However, Justice Dawodu noted that the originating process was not before the court.

Banire subsequently requested an adjournment to allow time to file necessary administrative documents with the court.

“In this circumstance, my lord, the best thing to do is to adjourn the matter so that we can go back to the registry to file all the administrative processes,” Banire stated.

In response, Otse’s lawyer, Mr Marvin Omorogbe, argued that no valid writ of summons was before the court and questioned the legality of the administrative process.

