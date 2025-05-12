Alleged Defamation: Court To Hear Akpabio’s Suit Against Natasha May 13

Share

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned till Tuesday, May 13, for the definite hearing of the contempt claims made against the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

New Telegraph gathered that Justice Binta Nyako fixed the date following a submission by the second and third defendants, who informed the court that they had filed an application drawing attention to the plaintiff’s alleged contempt.

At the resumed sitting on Monday, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team, led by Jibrin Okutekpa, informed the court that the matter was fixed for hearing and that all required documents had been filed.

READ ALSO

Charles Yoila appeared for the first defendant; Paul Daudu represented the second defendant; Ekoh Ejembi (SAN) for the third defendant; and Valentine Offia for the fourth defendant.

All defence lawyers confirmed compliance with the court’s previous orders and readiness for the hearing.

However, Daudu informed the court that despite the order against social media posts, the plaintiff had published a satirical post on her Facebook page.

He argued that the post mocked the court and violated its order, urging the court to hold her in contempt.

Akpabio’s counsel, Ejembi, supported Daudu’s submission, stating that the plaintiff’s Facebook post undermined the court’s authority.

In response, the plaintiff’s counsel maintained that the Facebook post was related to the sexual harassment allegation and not the issue before the court.

Okutekpa urged the court to disregard the defendants’ submissions and proceed with hearing the substantive matter

He also urged the court to fast-track the hearing, noting that Akpoti-Uduaghan had spent 68 cumulative days out of the National Assembly.

Justice Nyako, however, insisted that the contempt issue must be addressed first.

In turn, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel raised a contempt allegation against all the defendants.

Justice Nyako cautioned the lawyers, warning that continued disobedience of court orders by their clients could lead to consequences.

Share