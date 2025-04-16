Alleged Defamation: Court Strikes Out Falana’s Suit Against VeryDarkMan

Share

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Tuesday struck out the defamation suit filed by the human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), against controversial blogger, Martins Otse, also known as Verydarkblackman (VDM).

New Telegraph recalls that Falana and his son, Folarin, popularly known as Falz, filed a defamation suit against VeryDarkMan following the comments and video he published on September 24, 2024, on his social media handles.

The Falanas dragged the defendant before the court in separate suits, claiming N500 million each as damages over a video he posted on his social media platforms alleging that they collected N10 million from Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, to pervert the cause of justice.

When the case was called on Tuesday, April 15, Falana, Falz and VDM were absent from court.

However, counsel for the respondent, Niyi Alagbe, holding brief for Marvin Omorogbe, informed the court that he had earlier filed an application for a stay of proceedings before Justice Fimisola Azeez.

Counsel for the Falanas, Omotayo Olatunbosun, in his response, informed the court that he received the said application on Monday at about 4:15 p.m.

Olatunbosun argued that the matter of the day was the preliminary objection, which he said was ripe for hearing and that the new application was meant to prolong matters.

Olatunbosun urged the judge to proceed with the business of the day.

Justice Matthias Dawodu said the application in question was not in the file and wondered why he was being troubled with the case when the substantive suit was before another court.

Dawodu struck out the suit and held that insistence on going ahead with the suit would be an academic exercise since the substantive suit was before another judge.

