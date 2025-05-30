Alleged Defamation: Court Grants Bail To Ex-Oloro’s Stool Contender

Share

An Ilorin Magistrate Court on Friday granted bail to Clement Ogundokun, a former contender to the throne of Oloro of Oro Kingdom, who was arraigned on multiple charges bordering on criminal intimidation, defamation, and threats to public peace.

Ogundokun, accused of sponsoring smear campaigns and inciting violence against the reigning monarch, HRH Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye Olufayo II, was admitted to bail in the sum of ₦1 million with two sureties.

One of the sureties must be a blood relative with a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), while the second must be the Chairman of the Irepodun Traditional Rulers’ Council or the Chairman of the Igbomina Traditional Rulers’ Council.

Presiding Magistrate Tunde Saidu gave the ruling following a bail application by the defendant’s counsel, Barr. Sulaiman Olarewaju Babakebe.

The defendant had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case was brought to court by HRH Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye Olufayo II, who accused Ogundokun of instigating unrest in the community following his unsuccessful bid for the Oloro throne.

Represented by Barrister Ahmed Opalekunde, the monarch objected to the bail request, citing threats to his life and community peace.

According to the formal charge presented in court, Ogundokun allegedly sponsored verbal attacks on the monarch, including commissioning an Ewi (Yoruba poetic musician) to publicly ridicule the king.

The prosecution claimed to have in possession the audio recording as evidence.

Ogundokun faces a direct criminal complaint for offences including criminal intimidation, assault, defamation, impersonation, insult intended to provoke a breach of peace which are contrary to Sections 397, 266, 392, and 399 of the Criminal Code.

The complainant said: “Since the selection and installation of the complainant as the Oloro of Oro, the defendant has consistently acted to incite unrest, calling the monarch a ‘bastard’ and an ‘alien,’ and parading himself as the rightful king. These actions have instilled fear in the royal household and disrupted public peace.”

The court also heard that Ogundokun allegedly threatened to spend his last penny to discredit the monarch, insisting he would not rest until he saw “the end” of Oba Oyatoye.

With the bail granted, Magistrate Saidu adjourned the matter to July 11, 2025, for definite hearing after hearing from both counsel.

Share