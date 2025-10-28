Alleged Defamation: Charges Against Natasha Not Abuse Of Court Process –AGF

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has faulted claim by Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan that the charges filed against her before the Federal Capital Territory High Court and the Federal High Court Abuja, amounts to an abuse of court process.

The AGF’s office said the charges were duly filed upon comprehensive and conclusive investigations and having established a case against her.

In a counter affidavit, the office of the AGF also faulted the Kogi lawmaker’s claim that her petitions were not investigated. The counter-affidavit was filed in reaction to a notice of preliminary objection filed by Natasha in opposition to both charges.

She is charged with criminal defamation before the High Court of the FCT, while a charge of alleged cybercrime is pending against her before the Federal High Court in relation to her claim that the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and ex-governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello planned to kill her.

“The three-count charge was preferred against the defendant pursuant to the Penal code Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in the bona fide exercise of the prosecutorial powers of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) and in the best interest of justice.