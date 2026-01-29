Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has been remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State following her arraignment on allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja delivered the ruling on Wednesday, January 28, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/278/2025.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Emeka Nwite directed that Okorie be held in custody pending the hearing of her bail application, scheduled for January 30, after she pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge filed against her by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

New Telegraph reports that Okorie is accused of conspiring with one Ifeoma Mbonu, who is currently at large, to commit cyberstalking and defamation against fellow actress Mercy Johnson Okojie.

The prosecution alleged that the offences were carried out in 2024 through posts published on Instagram and TikTok, which reportedly portrayed Mercy Johnson in a damaging and defamatory manner.

The police said the alleged actions contravened provisions of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Following the defendant’s plea, prosecuting counsel Victor Okoye requested that the court remand Okorie in prison and set a date for the commencement of the trial.

However, defence counsel Alex Ejesieme (SAN) opposed the request, arguing that his client was denied adequate time and opportunity to prepare for her defence.

Ejesieme told the court that although the charge was filed several months earlier, Okorie only received a copy shortly before the proceedings began.

He further claimed that she was arrested in Lagos a day earlier and transported to Abuja without prior notice, adding that the police allegedly denied him access to his client for proper consultation.

The defence also urged the court to allow Okorie to continue on the administrative bail earlier granted by the police or, alternatively, release her to counsel to enable her make arrangements for her child and file a formal bail application.

Ejesieme noted that the actress is a single mother who was not given sufficient time to make provisions for her child before her arrest.

In response, Okoye countered the defence’s claims, insisting that the administrative bail had lapsed upon Okorie’s arraignment.

He further accused the defendant of failing to honour police invitations related to the case and urged the court to require her to file a formal bail application, which would allow the prosecution present documents supporting its position.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite confirmed that the police had indeed invited the defendant on January 16 in connection with the matter. However, he faulted the police for denying Okorie access to her legal team before the court session.

The judge ordered both parties to file and exchange all necessary documents relating to the bail application within 24 hours. He then directed that Okorie be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre and produced in court on January 30 for the hearing of her bail application.

The case arose from a petition submitted by Mercy Johnson Okojie’s lawyer, alleging that Okorie used her social media platforms to publish statements intended to damage the actress’s reputation, incite public hostility, and cause emotional distress.

The matter has been adjourned to January 30 for further proceedings.