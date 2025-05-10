Alleged Cybercrime: Radical Lawyer Etudo Takes Over Defence Of 98 Chinese Nationals

Share

Radical Lagos-based lawyer, Emefo Etudo, has officially taken over the defence of 98 Chinese nationals currently standing trial for alleged cybercrime before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

During Friday’s proceedings, M. R. Bashir appeared for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), prosecuting on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while Mrs. B. A. Omateno represented some of the defendants.

Etudo also announced his appearance for several of the defendants, including He Kun & Anor, Wu Yong An (aka Zenga Niu), Zhao Jin Rong, Chen Yuan (aka Xiao Doa), and Lin Hao Bo.

He informed the court that he had received instructions to take over the case from Mrs. Omateno and had duly communicated the development to her.

In response, Justice Aneke acknowledged that a change of legal representation is permissible, but directed that Etudo must formally notify both the court and the previous counsel before the court can officially recognize him as the new defence counsel.

The case was adjourned to June 20, 2025, for further hearing.

It will be recalled that the court had earlier granted the EFCC an interim forfeiture order covering 73 properties and thousands of digital devices allegedly linked to cybercrime and money laundering involving the defendants.

The forfeited items include 1,596 laptops/computers, 4,091 mobile phones, 350 foreign SIM cards, and 3,399 Nigerian SIM cards, broken down as follows: 1,122 MTN, 316 9mobile, 1,277 Airtel, and 684 Glo.

Other items seized were 194 routers, 205 sofas, 501 double-step bunks, 754 mattresses, 40 refrigerators, 10 microwaves, and two whiteboards.

