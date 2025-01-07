Alleged Cybercrime: Police Arrest 751 Suspects

Share

Police operatives attached to the National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) have arrested a total of 751 suspects in connection with alleged cybercrime in 2024.

The Cybercrime Unit also recovered a whopping N8,821,001,881.80, 115,237.91 USDT, and $84,000 last year, in its “relentless efforts to tackle every form of crime in all spheres”.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, said the seized funds have since been “restituted” to the victims.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to the protection of citizens, as well as ensuring justice for those affected by fraudulent activities.

He said: “The unit has successfully recovered a total of 685 devices that were used in these nefarious activities, which include 467 mobile phones, 137 laptops and computers, 46 routers, 4 servers, 1 drone, and 4 Starlink devices.

“Additionally, the operations led to the confiscation of 16 houses, 39 plots of land, 14 land documents, and 26 vehicles, further dismantling the infrastructure supporting cybercriminal activities.

“In recognition of its outstanding performance and dedication, the NPF-NCCC has been awarded the title of the Best Cybercrime Unit in Africa for 2024 by the INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate based in Singapore, securing the top position among 54 participating African countries.

“These achievements reflect the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to fighting cybercrime and enhancing the safety of citizens in the digital space.

“In furtherance to efforts towards keeping the cyberspace safe, operatives of the NPF-NCCC have apprehended 4 suspects identified as Douglass Victor ‘m’, Egbo Efe Martins ‘m’, Lucky Adesunloye ‘m’, and Ndifreke Joseph Moody ‘m’, for various cyber-related offences.

“The Nigeria Police remains committed to combating cyber threats, staying steps ahead of cybercriminals, thereby enhancing the nation’s overall cybersecurity framework and protecting the welfare of its citizens in the digital era.”

He enjoined the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when sharing sensitive data or interacting with unfamiliar online entities, cultivating a culture of cyber awareness while promoting responsible online behaviour.

