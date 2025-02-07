Alleged Cybercrime: EFCC Arraigns 9 Chinese Nationals

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned nine Chinese nationals and their company, Genting International Company Limited, before the Federal High Court in Lagos on charges of cybercrime, love scams, and security breaches.

The defendants, Su Dong Fu, Zheng Xian Tao, Wang Shi Long, Pan Cai Qi, Ting Liao, Fan Jia, Feng Li Cai, Lu Yong Yao, and Yang Chen Cheng, were brought before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, where they all pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Following their plea, Justice Aneke ordered their remand at the Ikoyi facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) pending trial. The court thereafter set trial dates for February 21 and March 14, 2025.

According to the EFCC, the accused individuals engaged in criminal activities that involved unauthorized access to computer systems, cyber terrorism, cryptocurrency fraud, and romance scams.

