Alleged Cybercrime: Court Grants Sowore ₦10m Bail

Omoyele Sowore, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been granted bail of ₦10 million and one surety in like sum.

According to the judgment, the surety must be a responsible individual with land valued at a similar sum. The surety is expected to deposit the original documents of the land and a passport photograph with the court registrar.

While ruling on the bail application, the trial judge, Justice Musa Liman, ordered Sowore to deposit his international passport with the registrar of the court.

The judge, however, gave him 24 hours to perfect the bail conditions or be remanded by the police until the bail is perfected.

New Telegraph recalls that Sowore honoured the police’s invitation on Monday, January 27, 2025, when he was questioned at the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

He was subsequently granted administrative bail but rejected the conditions of bail and remained in custody. The police later filed a 16-count charge of cybercrime against him.

