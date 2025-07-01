Alleged Cybercrime: Court Admits Natasha To Bail On Self-Recognition

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday admitted the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Udauaghan, to bail on self recognition.

The Federal Government had arraigned Natasha on a fresh six counts charge bordering on alleged cybercrime. Natasha however pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to her.

The senator was accused of making false and damaging statements about Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and a former Governor of Kogi state , Yahaya Bello.

According to the charge, Natasha was quoted to have alleged that, “Akpa – bio told Yahaya Bello… that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja; it should be done in Kogi, so it will seem as if it is the people that killed me.”

Days later, during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today, she repeated these allegations, stating, “It was part of the discussions Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night… to eliminate me.”

The Federal Government however submitted that these statements, which were widely circulated on digital platforms, were knowingly false and intended to incite unrest.

The Federal Government further contended that the remarks violated “Section 24(2)(c)” of the Cybercrimes Act, which criminalises the intentional spread of false information to damage reputations or provoke public disorder.

While moving her bail application, Natasha’s counsel, Professor Roland Otaru (SAN), requested that she be granted bail on a self-recognition basis, emphasising her status as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a senior member of the Bar.

Otaru noted that the prosecution had not submitted any counteraffidavit to oppose the bail application. Trial Judge, Mohammed Umar, subsequently granted the request from the defense counsel, allowing the senator to be released on self-recognition.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to September 22 for commencement of trial.