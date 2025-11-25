Alleged Cybercrime: Court Adjourns Natasha’s Trial To February 2026

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has adjourned the trial of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for alleged cybercrime until February 4, 2026 for the commencement of trial.

The matter, which was fixed for yesterday Justice Mohammed Umar, could not proceed due to the judge’s absence.

The matter also did not hold on October 21, due to the protest organised by activist, Omoyele Sowore, to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who was recently convicted on terrorism offences.

Justice Umar had, on September 22, fixed October 21 for the hearing, after the trial was stalled owing to an objection raised by the defendant.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on June 30 on a six-count charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar.

She was granted bail, following which Justice Umar adjourned till September 22 for the commencement of trial.

However, on the last adjourned date when the prosecuting lawyer, David Kaswe, was about to open his case by calling the 1st witness, the defence lawyer raised an objection.