Alleged Cybercrime: Application For Fiat Stalls Naira Marley’s Trial

The application for fiat, awaiting approval before the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, has stalled the criminal trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola (a.k.a. Naira Marley). In specific terms, Naira Marley’s trial before the Lagos Division of the court, presided over by Justice Isaac Dipeolu, could not proceed as a result of the development. During yesterday’s sitting on the criminal matter, the trial judge, Justice Dipeolu, was informed by the prosecutor, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, that an application for fiat to enable the former judge continue with the trial of the defendant, is already awaiting approval by the CJ.

The lawyer equally revealed that the application for fiat was dated December 8, 2023. It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been prosecuting Naira Marley on charges bordering on cybercrime since May 14, 2019. Fashola, who sang the popular song: ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy’, was consequently arraigned on May 20, 2019, before Justice Nicholas Oweiboo, but pleaded not guilty. Accordingly, Justice Owe- ibo granted Naira Marley bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

The trial had commenced on the case and witnesses were still being led in evidence when Justice Oweibo was transferred out of the Lagos division of the court. This prompted the case to be transferred to a new judge, Justice Dipeolu. When the criminal matter was called for the first time before Justice Dipeolu, Buhari appeared for the prosecution, while Mr V. C Maduagwu appeared for the defendant. The counsel for the defendant affirmed the position as stated by the prosecutor to the court.

Therefore, and consequent upon the information concerning the pendency of the application for fiat as brought to the attention of the new judge by the prosecution, the court adjourned the case until May 30 for report. In the case before the court, the anti-graft agency had accused Naira Marley of committing the offence on different dates between November 26, 2018, and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019. The EFCC had alleged that Fashola and his accomplices conspired to use different bank ATM cards to defraud their victims.