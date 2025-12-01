Alleged Cyberbullying: Lawyer Remains In Police Custody Over Inability To Perfect Bail Conditions

An Abuja based lawyer, Ahmed Abdulrahman, accused of cyberbullying Senator Umar Shehu Buba has been returned to police custody following his inability to perfect the bail conditions imposed on him by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The legal practitioner was returned to police custody alongside four others currently facing trial with him. Justice Rita Offili-Ajumogobia had earllier granted bail to the lawyer on conditions considered to be tough . Among others, the judge had ordered that the lawyer must produce two sureties that will stand as sureties for him throughout the trial.

In a ruling on his bail application, Justice Ajumogobia ordered that the two sureties must have landed property in the Federal Capital Territory and that the property must have Certificate of Occupancy. Besides, the judge ordered that the original copies of the Certificate of Occupancy must be deposited with the Registrar of the court.

Also, the two sureties must deposited their international passport with the Registrar of the court throughout the duration of the trial. 0 Justice Offili-Ajumogobia while granting the lawyer bail in the sum of N5 million and two sureties in the like sum ordered that the lawyer must be kept in custody until he is able to perfect the bail conditions.

However, three days after the bail was granted, the defendant is yet to get sureties with property in Abuja with Certificate of Occupancy to stand for him, prompting his return to the custody in FCID.

Ahmed Abdulrahman, the lawyer and four others are being prosecuted by the Inspector-General (IGP) on allegations bordering on cyberbullying Senator Shehu Umar Buba, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The IGP, in the charge, marked: FHC/ ABJ/CR/526/2025 and filed by Anthony Egwu on October 6, named Abdulrahman, 41 years; Daure David, 35; Ishaq Muhammed, 25; Abdulrashid Musa, 30; and Nasir Abubakar, 21, as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

The defendants were, on October 30, arraigned on 11-count charge which also bordered on cybercrime, defamation, advance fee fraud, among others. They, however, pleaded not guilty to the counts and Justice Ajumogobia ordered their remand at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID). In one of the counts, the defendants were alleged to have sometimes in 2025, conspired among themselves “to commit an offence, to wit; cyberstalking against Senator Shehu Buba Umar.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 27(1)(b) and punishable under Section 21(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 (as amended) 2024.

In another count, Abdulrahman, the 1st defendant was alleged to have, sometime in 2025, intentionally sent a video via his Tiktok handle with user name “Kibanna Channel” and his Youtube channel to defame the lawmaker by linking him to sponsorship of banditry with a view to tarnishing his image as a serving Senator. The matter has been adjourned to December 9 for mention.