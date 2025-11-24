Alleged Cyberbullying: Court Remands Lawyer, 4 Others In Police Custody

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of a lawyer, Ahmed Abdulrahman, and his co-defendants in police custody pending the hearing of the lawyer’s bail application.

AbdulRahman and others were dragged before the court for allegedly cyberbullying Senator Shehu Umar Buba, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence. The judge adjourned the matter till today specifically to deliver ruling on Abdulrahman’s bail application and for hearing of the matter.

In the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/526/2025, the IGP named Abdulrahman, 41 years; Daure David, 35; Ishaq Muhammed, 25; Abdulrashid Musa, 30; and Nasir Abubakar, 21, as 1st to 5th defendants respectively. The defendants were, on October 30, arraigned on 11-count charge which also bordered on offences such as cybercrime, defamation, advance fee fraud, among others.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and Justice Ajumogobia ordered their remand at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID). At the last hearing of the matter, Afeez Matanmi, who appeared for Abdulrahman, told the court that the matter was scheduled for the continuation of hearing of his client’s bail application.

He said in compliance with the judge’s directive, he filed a reply on points of law to the prosecution’s counter affidavit. Matanmi, who said the application was dated and filed on November 3, prayed the court to grant his prayer. A.A. Badmus, lawyer for the 4th defendant, informed the court that they also had a bail application.

The judge, however, told Badmus that the application cannot be taken because the time was far spent. Justice Ajumogobia then adjourned the matter until November. 24 for ruling on the 1st defendant’s bail application as well as for mention. In count one, the defendants were alleged to have, sometimes in 2025, conspired among themselves “to commit an offence, to wit; cyberstalking against Senator Shehu Buba Umar.”

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 27(1)(b) and punishable under Section 21(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 (as amended) 2024. In count three, Abdulrahman, the 1st defendant was alleged to have, sometimes in 2025, intentionally sent a video via his Tiktok handle with user name “Kibanna Channel” and his Youtube channel to defame the lawmaker by linking him to sponsorship of banditry with a view to tarnishing his image as a serving Senator.

The suspect was alleged to have stated that “Senator Umar, a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a sponsor of banditry and called for his investigation, a statement you made by means of computer systems and network knowing same to be false, for the purpose of causing breakdown of law and order and causing the Senator fear of death.

The offence was said to be in contravention of Section 24(1)(5) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 (as amended) 2024, among other counts. In one of the counts, Daure David was accused of attempting to collect N5 million from Senator Umar Umar under false pretense that the money will be used to settle those planning to protest against him.