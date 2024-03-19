Alleged Cyberbullying Against MFM’s G. O: Court Orders Remand Of Ex-Member, Blogger

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, has directed that a blogger and former member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), Ayotunde Richards, be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos, until March 21, when his bail application would be heard and determined.

The judge also ordered that one Adewale Ajimisogbe, who was charged alongside the blogger in a 12 charge of conspiracy, cyber-bullying and libel, be remanded.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa took the decision after the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge made against them by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

While the duo were jointly charged on three counts of conspiracy to commit felony to wit: cyberstalking, libel and defamation, the blogger was slammed with nine counts of defamation.

In arraigning the defendants, the counsel for the NPF, Nosa Waltson Uhumwangho, hinted to the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence between December 2023 and February 2024.

Uhumwangho further informed the judge that the defendants through a blogging platform named ‘Postreporters’, a social network, made a report with the caption: ‘He is a criminal and behind all illegal acts – Ex-MFM Church singer sues founder, Daniel Olukoya, others, seeks N15.5billion in damages over illegal detention, breach of human rights’.

The counsel for the police equally notified Justice Lewis-Allagoa, that the blogger also wrote on another social media platform, ‘Moment of Truth’ a social network with the captions, ‘Daniel Olukoya the Police Pastor’, ‘Mountain of Police and Alagbon Ministries’, ‘A powerless clergy who depends on Ayoleyi Tawose to deal with his perceived enemies’.

Richards was further alleged to have written on the ‘Moment of Truth’ his social platform, that the MFM General Overseer, lied to his former RCCG Pastor to flush him out of the church and that “He doesn’t behave like a Pastor at all.”

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 27 and 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and is punishable under the same Act.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which Uhumwangho prayed to the judge for a trial date, and equally asked that the court remand them in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), pending when their bail applications would be heard and determined.

The counsel for the defendants, Sesi Hundeyin, however, begged the court for a short date to bring his clients’ bail applications.

Hundeyin equally pleaded with the judge to remand his client in Police custody, until when their bail applications would be heard.

But the prayer of the defendants was opposed by the prosecutor on the reason that the Police remand facility is overstretched.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa, consequently, adjourned until March 21, for the hearing of the bail application, and also ordered that the defendants should be remanded in the NCoS’ custody.