Alleged Cyber Bullying: Court Admits Lawyer To N50m Bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, admitted a lawyer, Ahmed Abdulrahman, to a N50 million bail with two sureties in like sum. Justice Ofili Ajumogobia, in a ruling on his bail application, said the two sureties must be owners of landed property within the Abuja Municipal Area.

Justice Ajumogobia, who said that the landed property must have appropriate certificates of occupancy, ordered Abdulrahman and the sureties to submit their international passports, including passport photographs to the court registrar.

The judge also ordered that Abdulrahman must remain in custody until the bail conditions are perfected. She adjourned the matter until Dec. 9 for further mention.

Earlier, A.A. Badmus, who appeared for the 2nd to 5th defendants, told the court that bail applications for three of the clients had also been filed but the judge said the day’s proceeding was for ruling on the 1st defendant’s bail application.

The five defendants are being prosecuted by the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police on allegations bordering on cyberbullying Sen. Shehu Umar, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.