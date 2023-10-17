Alleged Criminal Conspiracy: Lawyer Wants IGP To Take Over Investigation

A Lagos-based lawyer, Femi Adisa-Isikalu, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to take over the petitions at the General Investigation Department and X-Squad Department at FCID Alagbon, Lagos, in respect of a property located at 10, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Adisa-Isikalu’s call is contained in a letter dated September 1, 2023, and addressed to the police boss wherein he alleged criminal conspiracy, stealing, breaking into a building and committing felony, malicious vandalization of property, stealing with violence, threat to life, harassment, intimidation, and conduct likely to cause breach of peace, forcible entry, unlawful interference and or criminal trespasses on the property, contrary to the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 and the Lagos State Property Protection Law 2016 by Tajudeen Egunaye, Ayinde Sanni Egunaye, Aare Tomori Williams, Mrs Mudirat Egunaye, and other unidentified persons.

In the letter written to the IGP on behalf of a Civil Engineer based in New Jersey, United States of America, USA, Mr Olufemi Fasehun, the lawyer who recalled that he had filed a petition dated May 2, 2023, through his law firm to the Assistant Inspector General of Police against the aforementioned individuals for allegedly attacking the premises of Fasehun, also revealed that the accused persons filed a petition dated March 9, before the one initiated by Fasehun, where they also made what he termed as an unfounded accusation against Fasehun.

According to Adisa-Isikalu, trouble started when Fasehun’s workers were arrested on the said landed property by a team of police operatives led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Danko Shamakin, and was released on bail on April 28.

Adisa-Isikalu said, “After the incident of the 28th of April 2023, the accused still attacked our client’s property, and he was constrained to lodge his petition dated 2nd of May 2023.

“Mr Femi Fasehun’s case is that his father (Mr Ebenezer Fasehun) purchased the land located at 10, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos from Mr Busari Gbadamosi and Simbiyatu Alake on the 10th of January 1961, in the sum of 100 pounds sterling. He said his father proceeded to register the deed of indenture (title document) to the land at the Ministry of Land of Western Nigeria in 1961.

“He said the Deed of Indenture was registered as NO.6/6/431 and the sale to his father was witnessed by the 1st defendant in the 1952 case of the Egunaye. A survey was lodged with respect to the land, and it was also registered alongside the title document on this same date in 1961.

“Mr Fasehun senior (deceased) after registration of the land, built a house on the land, after fencing it around and lived there with his family from 1961 until his death in 2004.

“Before he died in 2004, he gave a power of attorney to Mr Femi Fasehun (our client), his only male child, to administer his estate in 2003. A family case arose from the management of the estate and the mother of Mr Femi Fasehun’s half-sisters went to court, and the Lagos State High Court affirmed our client as the owner of the property known as 10, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos State.

“Mr Femi Fasehun’s criminal allegation against the accused was that his property was attacked four times by the accused”.

Though the accused persons have insisted that they own the said property, Mr Fasehun wants the police to investigate the matter and prosecute whoever is found culpable.