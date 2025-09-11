Alleged Court Order Against Our Leadership, INEC, Fake – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the reports circulating in the media about the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola from acting as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary is false.

ADC in a statement issued by the interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that Justice Emeka Nwite had on September 4 refused the ex parte application filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, and insisted that the defendants should be put on notice, to show cause why the application should not be granted.

The matter, according to the party, was adjourned to September 15.

According to the ADC, “The ruling, delivered by Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite on September 4, 2025, clearly stated the following four orders:

“1. The Plaintiff/Applicant’s application dated and filed on September 2, 2025, is refused.

“2. That the Plaintiff/Applicant is hereby directed to put the Defendants on notice.

“3. That the Defendants/Respondents are ordered to appear before this Honourable Court to show cause why the application should not be granted.

“4. That the case is adjourned to September 15, 2025, for the Defendants/Respondents to show cause.”

It disclosed that the order was signed and issued by Justice Nwite, the presiding judge, and certified by Kasope Kafayat Bola, Registrar of the Federal High Court.

The party noted that having failed to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from acknowledging the leadership change in ADC, “the political jobbers are now resorting to fake news.”

It added that this goes to show that the agents of destabilisation will stop at nothing, including misrepresenting court rulings, in their desperate efforts to sow confusion and further undermine opposition parties.

“In this regard, the leadership of the ADC urges members of the press and the general public to be vigilant and be wary of fake news and inaccurate reports characteristic of the ruling party and their agents,” the party advised.